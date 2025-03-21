Virginia Welcomes Utah for One Love Game

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. –Virginia (4-4) enters the back half of its four-game homestand Saturday (March 22), when the Cavaliers welcome Utah (1-6) for their penultimate non-conference game of the regular season. Opening faceoff from Klöckner Stadium is set for noon on ACC Network Extra.

Saturday’s game is also the Cavaliers’ annual One Love game. Created in 2010 to honor the memory of former Virginia women’s lacrosse player Yeardley Love, the One Love Foundation is a national non-profit organization whose mission is to educate, empower and activate young people in a movement to end relationship violence and to promote healthy relationships in its place.

PARKING & SHUTTLE INFORMATION

Fans are encouraged to arrive early due to expected heavy traffic from concurrent Athletics events on Saturday. A free shuttle service will operate between the Emmet/Ivy Garage and Disharoon Park/Klöckner Stadium ticket office from noon until 8 p.m.