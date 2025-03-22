Virginia Clinches Series With Walk-Off Win Over Cal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A record crowd of 1,981 had lots to cheer about on Saturday (March 22) as No. 23 Virginia (24-7, 6-2 ACC) rallied for a walk-off win over California (22-7, 5-3 ACC) at Palmer Park. The Hoos won 6-5 in eight innings to clinch the weekend series.

Walk it off Hoos! That's another ACC series win! Hoos down Cal 6-5. Watch on ACCNX#GoHoos | #HoosNext pic.twitter.com/LzJOygEsOK — Virginia Softball (@UVASoftball) March 22, 2025

HOW IT HAPPENED

Cal scored first for the second straight game and built a 5-0 lead on the Hoos. A double from Lagi Quiroga to bring Mika Lee home from second, who opened the inning with a single and took second on a sac bunt. The lead grew to 3-0 with a home run from Acacia Anders and sent Virginia to the bullpen. After the pitching change, a hit batter and error put the next two batters on for Mia Philips, who doubled to center and took the lead out to 5-0.

Virginia wouldn’t go away, however, and the Hoos started chipping away at the lead in the bottom of the third. Kelly Ayer and Bella Cabral both reached with one out before Macee Eaton drove a double to the wall in left center to score Ayer and leave Cabral at third. Sarah Coon’s groundout to short brought Cabral home and the Hoos trailed 5-2.

Ayer cut into the lead even more in the fifth with a solo home run as she drove a first pitch offering into the right field bullpen to make it a 5-3 lead for the Golden Bears.

It finally happened! Kelly Ayer with her first career home run! 🫡 senior!

Watch on ACCNX#GoHoos | #HoosNext pic.twitter.com/n0NwBUDT3u — Virginia Softball (@UVASoftball) March 22, 2025

With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, the Hoos again found a way. Macee Eaton doubled to put a runner in scoring position as Coon came back to the plate. The senior third baseman pulled a 2-0 pitch into the left field bullpen to tie the game at 5-5.

Tie it up Sarah Coon! She turned on that and we're 5-5 in the 7th! Watch on ACCNX#GoHoos | #HoosNext pic.twitter.com/cAjsgMbdZB — Virginia Softball (@UVASoftball) March 22, 2025

A fielding error in the bottom of the eighth started the inning for the Cavaliers and gave Virginia the opening it needed. Two outs later and with two runners on, Jade Hylton stepped to the plate. The junior drove a ball over the head of the third baseman down the left field line to allow MC Eaton to score from second and give the Hoos the win.

Julia Cuozzo (4-1) picked up the win as she worked a scoreless 5.0 innings in relief. She walked one and struck out two, while scattering four hits across her time in the circle.

Ryann Orange (5-3) took the loss in relief, allowing one run on two hits. She entered the game to start the eighth.

NOTING THE HOOS

• With the win, Virginia locked up the series and has won 9 of its last 11 ACC series dating back to last year.

• It was the ninth one-run game for UVA this year and Virginia has won each of its last four games by one run.

• Sophomore 1B Macee Eaton extended her hit streak to 18 consecutive games going 2-for-4 on Saturday.

• Senior OF Kelly Ayer’s home run in the fifth inning was the first of her career.

• Sophomore RHP Julia Cuozzo’s 5.0 innings of work was a career long.

FROM HEAD COACH JOANNA HARDIN

“There were a lot of big moments. We’ve been punched in the face twice this weekend at the beginning of each game and we’ve responded. There is a deep sense of belief and faith that we are the team we’re competing to be. We have to just keep chipping away. We are failing and recovering really quickly and responding in very positive ways. We want to play with emotion, but not emotional, and we did an excellent job of that. It wasn’t perfect, but we haven’t really put it all together yet. This is a special team. We’re excited to get a chance to come back out here again tomorrow against a talented team and keep competing at the level we know we’re capable of.”

On The Crowd

“Our crowd was electric and unbelievable. They have been behind us for years, but this series has seen them come out of their shell. They are a huge piece to why we are where we are this weekend. Thank you to everyone for coming out and being so invested in the game today. The fans were unbelievable today.”

UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia and Cal close the weekend series at 1 p.m. on Sunday (March 23). The game is set for broadcast on ACC Network.