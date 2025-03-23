Cavaliers Send Four to Golden Horseshoe Intercollegiate

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia will have four competitors at the Golden Horseshoe Intercollegiate hosted by William & Mary on Monday and Tuesday. The 54-hole tournament will be played at Golden Horseshoe East Course in Williamsburg.

Live Coverage: https://scoreboard.clippd.com/tournaments/233874/scoring/player

Format – 54-hole stroke play with 36 holes scheduled on Monday beginning at 8:30 a.m. and the final 18 holes on Tuesday .

UVA in the Rankings

Golf Coaches Association of America (March. 21) – No. 9

Scoreboard National Collegiate Golf Rankings (March 19) – No. 9

Golf Channel (Preseason) – No. 5

Golfweek (Preseason) – No. 4