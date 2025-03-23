Cavaliers Send Four to Golden Horseshoe Intercollegiate

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia will have four competitors at the Golden Horseshoe Intercollegiate hosted by William & Mary on Monday and Tuesday. The 54-hole tournament will be played at Golden Horseshoe East Course in Williamsburg.
Live Coverage: https://scoreboard.clippd.com/tournaments/233874/scoring/player
Format – 54-hole stroke play with 36 holes scheduled on Monday beginning at 8:30 a.m. and the final 18 holes on Tuesday .
UVA in the Rankings
Golf Coaches Association of America (March. 21) – No. 9
Scoreboard National Collegiate Golf Rankings (March 19) – No. 9
Golf Channel (Preseason) – No. 5
Golfweek (Preseason) – No. 4
Cavalier Lineup
Maxi Puregger (ind.)
Benny Haggin (ind.)
Sam O’Hara (ind.)
Matt Monastero (ind.)
The Field (Scoreboard Powered by Clippd top-25 rankings)
No. 9 Virginia
Drexel
FDU
Georgetown
Holy Cross
Lafayette
Longwood
Navy
Rhode Island
St. Bonaventure
Saint Joseph’s
Towson
Villanova
William & Mary
The Course
The Gold Course (Par 71, 6,817 yards), Williamsburg, Va.
The Gold Course, designed by legendary golf architect, Robert Trent Jones, Sr., opened in 1963. Upon opening, Robert Trent Jones, Sr. called the Gold Course “My Finest Design.” The Gold Course has been ranked in America’s Top 100 courses you can play by GOLF Magazine, Golf Digest, and Golfweek Magazine. GOLF Magazine also named the Gold Course as one of four courses in America that offer a “Masters-Like Experience.”