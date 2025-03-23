Youth Not Holding Back Cavaliers

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — They occupied opposite ends on the University of Virginia women’s lacrosse roster last year: a superlative class of seniors and a talented group of freshmen. Those were the driving forces in a memorable 2024 season for UVA.

The Cavaliers’ No. 5 seed in the NCAA tournament was their highest in 16 years, and their 15 wins were the program’s most since 2007.

At season’s end, however, the seniors headed off to start the next chapters in their lives, leaving head coach Sonia LaMonica’s program in a new and different place. The class included Morgan Schwab, Kiki Shaw, Mackenzie Hoeg, Katia Carnevale, Maggie Bostain and Devon Whitaker. Schwab was named to the All-ACC first team in 2024, and Shaw, Hoeg, Carnevale and Bostain were second-team selections.

“Every year comes with challenges,” said LaMonica, who’s in her second season at Virginia. “This is a great challenge. This is about continuing to develop and build confidence and chemistry, and I feel we’re really hitting our stride in the group believing they can do something really special this year, even being so young, which is incredibly exciting.”

EIGHT points on the day for Madison Alaimo 😤#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/dwAWFsJhQY — Virginia Women's Lacrosse (@UVAWomensLax) March 22, 2025

Since losing at No. 2 North Carolina on March 8, UVA has won three straight games. The Wahoos rallied for an emphatic 16-11 victory over then-No. 13 Duke on March 15 at Klöckner Stadium. Four nights later, the Hoos defeated then-No. 14 James Madison 14-11 in Harrisonburg.

Back home on Saturday afternoon, No. 12 Virginia never trailed in a 16-12 win over ACC rival Pittsburgh at Klöckner.

The Cavaliers improved to 7-3 overall and 3-2 in the ACC. Sophomores scored 11 of UVA’s goals Saturday, and freshmen scored four. (Senior midfielder Abby Manalang collected the team’s other goal.)

UVA’s second-year class includes Kate Galica, Madison Alaimo, Jenna DiNardo, Addi Foster and Kate Demark. Galica was the ACC Freshman of the Year in 2024, and Alaimo and DiNardo joined her on the ACC’s all-freshman team.

Against Pitt (5-5 overall, 1-4 ACC), Alaimo totaled a career-high nine points (three goals, six assists), and DiNardo and Foster contributed three goals apiece. Galica scored one goal and finished with a game-high 11 draw controls.

The Cavaliers’ 2024 seniors “left huge, huge shoes to fill,” Galica said. “So we were really had to figure out as underclassmen how we could use our strengths to help fill those shoes. We’ve kind of been figuring that out as the season’s gone on, and I think we’ve really been moving upwards.”

Alaimo said: “It’s definitely a different dynamic, but the second-years as a class, I feel like we’ve been more vocal. I feel like the chemistry is good. I feel like we have such a strong bond already that it doesn’t feel much different, even though we did have a stronger upperclassmen presence last year.”