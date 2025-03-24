Pair of Cavaliers in Top 10 After 36 Holes in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Freshman Maxi Puregger led the way for the Cavaliers on the first day of the Golden Horseshoe Intercollegiate hosted by William & Mary on Monday (March 24). He is tied for fifth after 36 holes and is 2-under for the tournament. Senior Matthew Monastero is one stroke behind after coming in at 1-under

Puregger shot a 1-under 70 in the morning round and an even par 71 in the afternoon. He totaled six birdies on the day and also had an eagle on the 498-yard Par 5 second hole of his second round.

Making his season debut, Monastero turned in his best round as a Cavalier with a 70 on the first 18 and then a 1-over 72 on the second 18. Only two strokes behind him in 11th place, senior Benny Haggin shot a blistering 68 that included seven birdies on his second 18 and currently sits at 1-over after two rounds of competition.

Rounding out the UVA foursome at Golden Horseshoe Golf Club was Sam O’Hara who also dipped into the 60s for the first time in collegiate competition, firing a 69 in the second round of the day.

All four Cavaliers are competing as individuals at the Golden Horseshoe Intercollegiate. The third and final round is set for an 8:30 a.m. shotgun on Tuesday morning.

UVA INDVIDUAL RESULTS

PL Player To Par RD 1 RD 2 Total T5 Maxi Puregger* -1 70 71* 141 T8 Matthew Monastero* E 70 72* 142 T11 Benny Haggin* +1 75 68 143 T18 Sam O’Hara* +3 76 69 145

*Competing as an individual