Ference Homers in Midweek Loss at Liberty

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Virginia baseball team (12-11) fell 5-3 on Tuesday evening (March 25) to the Liberty Flames (18-8) at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

Liberty scored the first two runs of the game in the bottom of the first inning on the heels of UVA’s only error in the contest. Virginia tied the game with a Jacob Ference two-run home run in the top of the second. The Flames then scored the next three runs before a potential Cavalier rally plated the final run in the ninth.

Along with Ference, the Virginia offense was paced on Tuesday by two-hit performances from Chris Arroyo and Henry Ford. Eric Becker and Chone James also scored runs in the matchup.