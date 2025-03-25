Four Cavaliers in the Top 15 at Golden Horseshoe Intercollegiate

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Four Cavaliers were entered as individuals at the Golden Horseshoe Intercollegiate and all four placed in the top 15 as play concluded on Tuesday (March 25). Freshman Maxi Puregger shot a 1-over 72 in the final round and came in seventh place overall.

Puregger was even par for the 54-hole tournament (70-71-72-213) and earned his first top 10 finish of his young collegiate career. One stroke behind him in a tie for eighth was Sam O’Hara who carded a final round of 69, a career-low for the senior. His final round on Tuesday featured six birdies, five of which came in his first 10 holes.

Matthew Monastero was 2-over for the tournament and posted his second eagle in as many rounds with a three on the 498-yard, par 5 second hole on Tuesday. Benny Haggin carded a 74 in his final round and was 4-over, good enough for 15th in a field of 86 golfers.

The Cavaliers will return to team competition April 6-8 at the Calusa Cup in Naples, Fla.

UVA INDVIDUAL RESULTS

PL Player To Par RD 1 RD 2 RD 3 Total 7 Maxi Puregger* E 70 71 72 213 T8 Sam O’Hara* +1 76 69 69 214 T11 Matthew Monastero* +2 70 72 72 215 T15 Benny Haggin* +4 75 68 74 217

*Competing as an individual