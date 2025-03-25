Four Cavaliers in the Top 15 at Golden Horseshoe Intercollegiate

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Four Cavaliers were entered as individuals at the Golden Horseshoe Intercollegiate and all four placed in the top 15 as play concluded on Tuesday (March 25). Freshman Maxi Puregger shot a 1-over 72 in the final round and came in seventh place overall.
Puregger was even par for the 54-hole tournament (70-71-72-213) and earned his first top 10 finish of his young collegiate career. One stroke behind him in a tie for eighth was Sam O’Hara who carded a final round of 69, a career-low for the senior. His final round on Tuesday featured six birdies, five of which came in his first 10 holes.
Matthew Monastero was 2-over for the tournament and posted his second eagle in as many rounds with a three on the 498-yard, par 5 second hole on Tuesday. Benny Haggin carded a 74 in his final round and was 4-over, good enough for 15th in a field of 86 golfers.
The Cavaliers will return to team competition April 6-8 at the Calusa Cup in Naples, Fla.
UVA INDVIDUAL RESULTS
|PL
|Player
|To Par
|RD 1
|RD 2
|RD 3
|Total
|7
|Maxi Puregger*
|E
|70
|71
|72
|213
|T8
|Sam O’Hara*
|+1
|76
|69
|69
|214
|T11
|Matthew Monastero*
|+2
|70
|72
|72
|215
|T15
|Benny Haggin*
|+4
|75
|68
|74
|217
*Competing as an individual