Torres Lara Earns MASC Rookie of the Year Award

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia men’s squash first-year Juan Jose Torres Lara has been named Rookie of the Year by the Mid-Atlantic Squash Conference announced on Monday (March 24). Torres Lara is the third-ever recipient of the award as a member of the Virginia men’s squash program. He is the fifth-ever Cavalier to achieve the honor across the men’s and women’s programs.

Torres Lara led the team in wins this season, finishing with a 12-3 record for the Cavaliers playing primarily at position three on the ladder. He started his career winning 10 of his first 11 matches. He recorded nine-straight wins from November 24 to February 16. In UVA’s first ever win over Harvard, Torres Lara picked up a 3-0 win at three over Jacob Lin.

He earned his first invitation to compete in the Pool Trophy (CSA A-Division), where he was one of two freshmen to reach the round of 16. He also helped Virginia finish within the top 8 of the final collegiate rankings for the fifth straight year.