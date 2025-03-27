Kate Galica Named IL Midseason All-American

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia women’s lacrosse sophomore midfielder Kate Galica has been named a midseason All-American in honors announced today (March 27) by Inside Lacrosse.

Galica was named to the second team.

Galica leads the ACC and is sixth in the nation in draw controls this season, averaging 9.90 per game. She has also contributed 24 points, 20 goals, and four assists, half of which came in the last four games.

Galica, the 2024 ACC Freshman of the Year, was lauded as a 2025 Preseason Third-Team All-American by the publication and was named to the Tewaaraton Award Preseason Watch List.