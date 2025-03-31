No. 22 Virginia Hosts Maryland In Midweek Matchup

The No. 22 Virginia softball team (25-10) returns to action at Palmer Park on Tuesday (April 1) when the Cavaliers host Maryland (15-18) at 5 p.m.

HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

The Tuesday contest will be streamed on ACCNX through the ESPN app and at ESPN.com. Live stats are also available for the game and links to both are at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVASoftball).

QUICK HITS

• Virginia went to extra innings for the fifth time this season with the 6-4 win over Notre Dame on Sunday – the Hoos are 2-3 in extra-inning games

• The Hoos hit two home runs in Sunday’s finale at Notre Dame to mark the 12th game this season in which the Hoos have hit multiple home runs

• Virginia has now hit 41 home runs this season which is the eighth most in a single season for the program

• The Cavaliers have 197 RBI this season which is five short of breaking into the top 10 in RBI for a season in program history

• Sophomore 2B/3B Bella Cabral continues to lead the Cavaliers at the plate with a .408 average on the season and holds a .694 slug percentage and .467 on base percentage – Cabral is also hitting at a .400 clip in ACC play

• Junior shortstop Jade Hylton hit the game-winning home run in Sunday’s finale – her eighth home run of the season came in the 10th inning

• Hylton now has 32 home runs in her career which is one away from third all-time at UVA and three away from tying for the UVA career mark

• Her 23 multiple-RBI games after Sunday’s finale at Notre Dame is tied for seventh most in Virginia history

• Sophomore 1B Macee Eaton hit her team-leading ninth home run of the season and she has a team-leading 44 RBI this season – the 44 RBI is the eighth most in a season in UVA history and most in a season since Kelly Haller hit 47 in the 2007 campaign

THE SERIES WITH MARYLAND

• Virginia and Maryland have faced off 61 times with the Hoos leading the series 34-27

• The series is tied 10-10 in games played in Charlottesville

• Maryland has won three straight in the series with two wins at a tournament hosted by North Carolina in 2023 and a single game victory at Maryland last season

• The last UVA win in the series came in the 2022 season at home, a 10-2 win in five innings

ON DECK FOR THE HOOS

Virginia returns to the road this weekend for an ACC series at No. 7 Florida State. The three-game set is slated to begin on Friday (April 4) with a 6 p.m. first pitch at the Seminole Softball Complex.