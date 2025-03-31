Virginia Welcomes Old Dominion to Disharoon Park on Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – In the finale of a four-game homestand, the Virginia baseball team (15-11) is set to host Old Dominion (8-17) at Disharoon Park on Tuesday (April 1). First pitch is set for 6 p.m.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Watch: ACCNX

Listen: WINA (98.9/1070 AM/WINA)

Live Stats: VirginiaSports.com

Probable Starting Pitchers:

Tuesday – 6 p.m.

Old Dominion: RHP Jayce Park (0-2, 5.79 ERA, 9.1 IP, 4 BB, 8 SO)

Virginia: LHP Bradley Hodges (0-1, 2.70 ERA, 6.1 IP, 6 BB, 11 SO)

Midweek Concessions Deals