Virginia Welcomes Old Dominion to Disharoon Park on Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – In the finale of a four-game homestand, the Virginia baseball team (15-11) is set to host Old Dominion (8-17) at Disharoon Park on Tuesday (April 1). First pitch is set for 6 p.m.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Watch: ACCNX
Listen: WINA (98.9/1070 AM/WINA)
Live Stats: VirginiaSports.com
Probable Starting Pitchers:
Tuesday – 6 p.m.
Old Dominion: RHP Jayce Park (0-2, 5.79 ERA, 9.1 IP, 4 BB, 8 SO)
Virginia: LHP Bradley Hodges (0-1, 2.70 ERA, 6.1 IP, 6 BB, 11 SO)
LEADING OFF
- Virginia is coming off a three-game sweep of then-No. 20 Stanford on the weekend. The sweep was the first home sweep of a ranked team for the Cavaliers since taking all three games from No. 20 Miami in 2023.
- Saturday’s win was coach Brian O’Connor’s 900th career victory. With the win, O’Connor becomes the 15th active head coach in Division I with 900 career wins
- Entering the midweek, 10 of UVA’s 15 wins on the season are of the comeback variety including all three games of the Stanford series.
- With the three-game sweep of Stanford, Virginia is 9-6 at home this season.
- UVA is 5-0 on the season when junior Aidan Teel is batting leadoff for the Cavaliers.
AGAINST THE MONARCHS
- Tuesday will be the 73rd meeting between Virginia and Old Dominion with the record evened at 35-35-2.
- UVA took two out of the three meetings from ODU during the 2024 season including both showdowns at home. In the two games played at Disharoon Park in 2024, the Cavaliers outscored the Monarchs 12-0.
- The two squads have met 12 times since the start of the 2016 season, including twice in the 2021 NCAA Columbia Regional, with Virginia winning nine of the contests.
RANKING THE HOOS
- Entering the midweek, UVA’s arms ranked 34th nationally and eighth in the ACC with an average of 10.0 strikeouts per nine innings. Virginia has also turned 19 double plays this season, which ranks fifth in the ACC.
- Individually, Henry Ford ranks 11th in the ACC averaging 1.50 hits per game and 12th with 39 total hits on the season. Aidan Teel’s team-leading 11 doubles ranks the junior with the sixth-most two-baggers in the league. Teel has been hit by a team-high 10 times over the opening 26 games of the season, which ranks the junior fifth in the ACC and 86th in the country.
- Elsewhere in the lineup, Henry Godbout and James Nunnallee are proving to be two of the hardest outs in the country. Godbout has a strikeout rate of 12.6 to rank 37th nationally while Godbout enters the midweek with a K rate of 11 to place him 72nd in the country.
- In the bullpen, Wes Arrington has made 12 relief appearances for the Hoos this season. The graduate student’s 12 appearances rank him seventh in the ACC and 92nd in the country.
ON THE MOUND
- Junior Bradley Hodges is slated to make his fourth-straight midweek start and his second at home.
- In his 2025 season debut, Hodges threw two innings of one-run ball with three strikeouts against Maryland in Fredericksburg on March 11.
- Overall, Hodges is 0-1 in 2025 with a 2.70 ERA in 6.2 innings pitched with 11 strikeouts.
- Last time out, the junior allowed one earned run on two hits in three innings at Liberty.
- The lefthander made one appearance in 2024 before missing the rest of the year due to an injury.
- As a freshman in 2023, Hodges made 19 appearances going 2-0 with a 4.32 ERA and 40 strikeouts over 33.1 innings pitched.
O’CONNOR’S 900
- Brian O’Connor reached his 900th Career win on March 29, a 9-8 victory over No. 20 Stanford at Disharoon Park
- Now in his 22nd season, O’Connor is the eighth baseball coach in ACC history to accumulate 900 wins at an ACC institution. His .702 winning percentage is the highest of any active coach in DI baseball (min. 10 years).
- All his career wins have come at Virginia. He became the program’s all-time wins leader on May 28, 2016, with his 595th win, a 7-2 victory over Louisville in the ACC Tournament.
STANFORD SWEEP
- To close out the month of March, the Cavaliers swept a three-game weekend over then-No. 20 Stanford at Disharoon Park.
- The three-game sweep of the Cardinal was the first home sweep of a ranked team for Virginia since taking all three games from No. 20 Miami in 2023.
- The Cavalier offense produced 33 runs on 44 hits during the three-game series.
- UVA trailed in all three games including a five-run deficit in the middle game and a four-run hole in the series finale.
- The Saturday win was Virginia’s second walk-off of the season and the first one involving a base hit.