MC Eaton Helps Hoos Walk Off Maryland 4-3

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – MC Eaton delivered another walk-off win for the Cavaliers on Tuesday (April 1) as No. 25 Virginia (26-10) defeated Maryland (15-19) by a score of 4-3 at Palmer Park.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Maryland scored in the first with a one-out single to center from Sam Bean. Mazie MacFarlane scored from second after back-to-back walks started the game for the visitors.

The Terrapins extended the lead in the third with a back-to-back walks with the bases loaded and two outs in the third. Courtney Layne came in with the bases still loaded and got a strikeout looking to end the inning.

Virginia tied the game in the third with a three-run home run to straightaway center from Jade Hylton. Alex Call and Kassidy Hudson scored on the play. Call reached on a fielder’s choice before Hudson doubled to right to bring Hylton to the plate.

The teams locked into a pitcher’s duel over the next three innings until Virginia broke the stalemate in the seventh. With Kailyn Jones at second to pinch run for Sydney Hartgrove, MC Eaton drove the ball to the gap in right center to give the Hoos the walk-off win.

Eden Bigham (9-5) picked up the win in relief, working 4.0 scoreless innings down the stretch with two walks and six strikeouts. She was the fourth Cavalier pitcher of the game and came in to open the fourth inning.

Julia Shearer (2-7) took the loss in for Maryland, allowing four runs on five hits with a walk and three strikeouts. She worked 6.0 innings and left the game after allowing the leadoff hit to open the seventh inning – the run that would score in the walk-off for the Hoos.

NOTING THE HOOS

• Jade Hylton hit her ninth home run of the season to tie Macee Eaton for the team lead in homers.

• Hylton now has 33 home runs in her career – the third most in UVA history – and two shy of the top mark.

• MC Eaton’s walk-off was her second of the season as she also hit the walk-off against No. 4 UCLA.

• Virginia has now played in 11 games decided by one run and is 6-5 in those contests this season.

FROM HEAD COACH JOANNA HARDIN

“We were super gritty and stayed with it. It’s tough to go down early and love that we came back. Jade coming up with her three-run home run in the third gave us a deep breath. Courtney Layne coming in with the bases loaded and getting a big strikeout to turn the inning over was huge. It’s tough to come in with the bases juiced and nowhere to put anyone. And then Eden Bigham just slammed the door like she did on Sunday. We have to clean things up moving forward and keep finding ways to scratch out runs when we need them. We’re excited to get back to work so we can prepare for the Seminoles this weekend.”

UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia heads back out on the road in ACC play this weekend, traveling to face No. 8 Florida State in a three-game set. First pitch of the series opener is set for 6 p.m. on Friday (April 4).