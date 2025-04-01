Sambach Primed for Fifth Consecutive Trip to Augusta National Women’s Amateur

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia senior women’s golfer, Amanda Sambach is set to participate in the 2025 Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship (ANWA). This year’s tournament marks the fifth consecutive year she will have competed in the event.

One of just three players making their fifth appearance in the tournament, Sambach qualified by meeting the standard of being among the United States’ top-30 players in the final World Amateur Golf Rankings for 2024 to qualify for the field. There are 73 total players in the field.

Sambach is scheduled to begin her first round on Wednesday (April 2) at 10:07 a.m. while paired with Mirabel Ting (Malaysia) and Mamika Shinchi (Japan).

Last year, Sambach made the cut for the final round for the second time. She tied for 14th to finish at 2-over 218 including a final round of 4-over 76 at Augusta National, the site of The Masters.

Format

An international field of 72 women amateurs will compete over 54 holes of stroke play. A cut will take place after 36 holes, advancing the leading 30 players and ties to the final round at Augusta National Golf Club. In the event of a tie after 54 holes, the winner will be decided by sudden-death playoff.

Schedule

The first 36 holes will be contested over two days on the Island and Bluff nines at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., April 2 and 3, 2025. The entire field will then play Augusta National for an official practice round Friday, April 4. The final round will take place at Augusta National on Saturday, April 5 and will feature the competitors who made the cut.

Broadcast Information

The first and second rounds of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur will be broadcast live on Golf Channel (1:30-3:30 p.m. ET) from Champions Retreat Golf Club. NBC Sports will produce and broadcast three hours (Noon-3 p.m. ET) of live final-round coverage of the event at Augusta National. Additionally, Golf Channel’s “Live From the Masters” will commence on Friday, April 4 at Augusta National to provide coverage of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals and the Masters Tournament.

More information including live scoring is available at ANWAgolf.com.