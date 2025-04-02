No. 9 Virginia Plays at VCU on Wednesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 9 Virginia women’s lacrosse team (7-4) plays a midweek game against VCU (5-7) on Wednesday (April 2) at Cary Street Field in Richmond, Va. First draw is set for 4 p.m.

FAN INFO

The game will stream online on ESPN+ (subscription required)

Live stats are available

GAME NOTES

The Cavaliers moved up to No. 9 in this week’s IWLCA Coaches Poll, reentering the top 10

Sophomore midfielder Kate Galica leads the ACC and is ranked ninth in the nation in draw controls per game at 9.55

Galica won her 100th draw control of the season on Saturday at Syracuse. She has 105 this season, which already ranks as the third highest single-season total in program history. She also won her 200th career draw at Syracuse. She is two draws away from moving up to fifth on the UVA all-time career draw control list

Sophomore attacker Madison Alaimo ranks eighth in the nation in assists per game. She ranks seventh in the ACC in points per game (4.36)

Sophomore attacker Jenna DiNardo ranks 8th in the ACC in points per game (3.91) and 10th in goals per game (2.82)

This will be the fifth ever meeting between Virginia and VCU. The Cavaliers are 4-0 in the series

UVA won last year’s game 16-8

