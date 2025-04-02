Sambach Tied for Third After First Round at Augusta National Women’s Amateur

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Amanda Sambach (Pinehurst, N.C.) shot 5-under 67 and is tied for third place following Wednesday’s opening round at the 2025 Augusta National Women’s Amateur on Wednesday (April 2).

Starting on the first hole at Champion’s Retreat Golf Club, Sambach posted her best round at ANWA carding birdies on her fifth, sixth, ninth, 14th, 15th and 17th holes. She is four shots behind tournament leader Megha Ganne of Stanford whose 5-under 67 set an ANWA record at Champions Retreat.

The first 36 holes of the ANWA are being contested over two days on the Island and Bluff nines at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. The entire field will then play Augusta National for an official practice round on Friday (April 4). The final round will take place at Augusta National on Saturday (April 5) and will feature the top 30 competitors who made the cut.

Sambach is one of just three players in the field making their fifth appearance in the tournament. Last season, Sambach made the cut for the second consecutive time and tied for 14th at 2-over 218 including a final round of 4-over 76 at Augusta National, the site of the Masters.

“I think overall, my tendencies in the past years have been to play really conservative, but this year I kind of went into it thinking that I could play aggressive with the course setup so I did that today pretty well,” Sambach said. “Knowing this may be my last time here I am just trying to make the most out of my experience, enjoy every single shot, and take it one day at a time.”

The first and second rounds of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur will be broadcast live on Golf Channel (1:30-3:30 p.m. ET) from Champions Retreat Golf Club. NBC Sports will produce and broadcast three hours (Noon-3 p.m. ET) of live final-round coverage of the event at Augusta National. Additionally, Golf Channel’s “Live From the Masters” will commence on Friday, April 4 at Augusta National to provide coverage of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals and the Masters Tournament.

More information including live scoring is available at ANWAgolf.com.