Cyr Wins Men's Hammer Throw on Day 1 of Colonial Relays

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – The Virginia No.11 men’s and No.19 women’s track and field programs opened competition at the 2025 Colonial Relays in Williamsburg, Va. on Thursday (April 3) as Mark Cyr won the men’s hammer throw competition at Zable Stadium.



Freshmen Hammer Throw Duo

Mark Cyr won the men’s hammer throw invitational competition with a new personal best mark of 58.97m/193-05 on his sixth throw.

Cry’s mark ranks third all-time among freshmen in program history.

With his mark, Cry ranks 19 th in the ACC, third among freshman in the conference this season.

in the ACC, third among freshman in the conference this season. Also in the field, Brock Schenck threw a new personal best of 46.27m/151-09 to finish in 12th place.

Schenck bettered his previous personal best of 48.06m/157-8 from his collegiate outdoor debut at the Virginia Opener.

Throwing the hammer down 🔨 Mark Cyr gets the ✨𝗪𝗜𝗡✨ in the men’s hammer throw at the 2025 Colonial Relays ➡️ 58.97m/193-05 (PB, UVA freshman No.3) #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/90ZYSTXY6Y — Virginia Track & Field and Cross Country (@UVATFCC) April 3, 2025

From Director of Track & Field Vin Lananna

“I am thrilled with Mark Cyr’s throw as a true first year. He and Coach Brandon Amo are a great match.”

Up Next

The Cavaliers are back in action tomorrow, Friday (April 4) for day two of three of the Colonial Relays in Williamsburg, Va. The competition will begin with the women’s 5000-meters unseeded at 9:30 a.m. and conclude with the men’s 10,000-meter invitational at 9:15 p.m.