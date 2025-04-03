Home Field Hockey Play Days - April 12-13

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia field hockey team wraps up its spring scrimmage schedule with two home Play Days on Saturday and Sunday, April 12-13.
Duke and Ohio State join the Cavaliers for these dates.
The scrimmages are free and open to the public.
SCHEDULE
Saturday, April 12
- 11:30 am – UVA vs OSU, 3×15 minute periods
- 1 pm – UVA vs Duke, 3×15 minute periods
- 2:30 pm – OSU vs Duke, 2×15 minute periods
Sunday, April 13
- 11 am – OSU vs Duke, 3×15 minute periods
- 12 pm – UVA vs OSU, 2×15 minute periods
- 2:30 pm -UVA vs Duke, 2×15 minute periods