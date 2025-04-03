Home Field Hockey Play Days - April 12-13

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia field hockey team wraps up its spring scrimmage schedule with two home Play Days on Saturday and Sunday, April 12-13.

Duke and Ohio State join the Cavaliers for these dates.

The scrimmages are free and open to the public.

SCHEDULE

Saturday, April 12

11:30 am – UVA vs OSU, 3×15 minute periods

1 pm – UVA vs Duke, 3×15 minute periods

2:30 pm – OSU vs Duke, 2×15 minute periods

Sunday, April 13