No. 25 Virginia Travels For Weekend Series At No. 8 FSU

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Cavaliers head back out on the road in ACC play this weekend as No. 25 Virginia (26-10, 7-5 ACC) travels to take on No. 8 FSU (34-5, 9-0 ACC) in a three-game series at Joanne Graf Field.

First pitch in the series opener is set for 6 p.m. on Friday (April 4).



HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

All three games of the weekend series are set to stream on ACCNX through the ESPN app and at ESPN.com. Live stats are also available for the games and links are at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVASoftball).

LEADING OFF

• UVA heads back out on the road in ACC this weekend with a three-game set at No. 8 Florida State as part of a stretch in which the Hoos play seven of eight contests away from home

• The Cavaliers have 42 home runs this season already, passing last year’s season total, and have hit multiple home runs in 13 games this season – the 42 home runs is eighth most in a UVA season

• Virginia has scored in the first inning of 20-of-36 games this season and has scored three or more runs in the first inning eight times; the Hoos have 31 innings scoring three runs or more

• Macee Eaton continues to be a force at the plate for the Hoos, leading the team with 44 RBI and is tied with Jade Hylton for the team lead in home runs (9)

• Jade Hylton is moving up the career charts at UVA and ranks third all-time at UVA in home runs (33) and ninth in steals (47) and also ranks in the top 10 in extra-bast hits and multiple-RBI games

• Hylton has homered in back-to-back games, hitting a two-run shot to lift UVA to a 10-inning win in the series finale at Notre Dame and a three-run home run to tie the game Tuesday against Maryland

• MC Eaton delivered her second walk-off hit of the season with an RBI double against Maryland on Tuesday night to give the Hoos the 4-3 victory

• Virginia has played in 11 games decided by one run and is 6-5 in those games with seven of them being games decided by a walk-off hit – Virginia is 3-4 in those seven walk-off games

• UVA has now played in 16 games decided by two runs or less and is 11-5 in those games

THE SERIES WITH FLORIDA STATE

• Virginia and Florida State have faced each other 110 times with the Seminoles holding the 91-19 lead in the all-time series

• The two teams last met in the 2023 season with FSU taking the series 2-1 in Tallahassee

• Virginia won game two of the series that season, taking a 6-5 victory in the first game of a Saturday doubleheader