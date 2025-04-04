Cavaliers Compete For Calusa Cup Beginning Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No.9 Virginia men’s golf team will play its final road tournament of the 2024-25 regular season when it competes for the Calusa Cup this weekend at Calusa Pines in Naples, Fla.

Live Coverage: https://results.golfstat.com/public/leaderboards/gsnav.cfm?pg=team&tid=29398

Format – 54-hole stroke play with the low four scores counted each round for the team total. All teams will play 18 holes each day.

UVA in the Rankings

Golf Coaches Association of America (March 21) – No. 9

Scoreboard National Collegiate Golf Rankings (April 4) – No. 8

Golf Channel (Preseason) – No. 5

Golfweek (Preseason) – No. 4