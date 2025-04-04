Cavaliers Compete For Calusa Cup Beginning Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No.9 Virginia men’s golf team will play its final road tournament of the 2024-25 regular season when it competes for the Calusa Cup this weekend at Calusa Pines in Naples, Fla.
Live Coverage: https://results.golfstat.com/public/leaderboards/gsnav.cfm?pg=team&tid=29398
Format – 54-hole stroke play with the low four scores counted each round for the team total. All teams will play 18 holes each day.
UVA in the Rankings
Golf Coaches Association of America (March 21) – No. 9
Scoreboard National Collegiate Golf Rankings (April 4) – No. 8
Golf Channel (Preseason) – No. 5
Golfweek (Preseason) – No. 4
Cavalier Lineup
Bryan Lee
Josh Duangmanee
Paul Chang
Maxi Puregger
Benny Haggin
The Field (Scoreboard Powered by Clippd top-25 rankings)
No. 6 LSU
No. 8 Virginia
No. 12 Florida
Iowa
Louisville
Miami (OH)
Purdue
UCLA
Wake Forest
The Course
Calusa Pines Golf Club (Par 72, 7,203 yards), Naples, Fla.
Calusa Pines distinguishes itself from its brethren because it goes to excess, some would say; but in such a subtle way that it becomes memorable. Named among the prestigious “Top Ten Best New Private Clubs” in the United States according to Golf Digest, Calusa Pines features outstanding vistas generated by sweeping ridges that influences ten golf holes. The landforms are so soft and flowing that they blend in well enough to appear natural and unique. Combined with extensive native plant vegetation it is difficult to imagine the golf course was built, instead of simply laid out on this superb piece of land.