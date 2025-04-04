Cavaliers Notch Five Event Wins on Day 2 of Colonial Relays

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – The Virginia No.11 men’s and No.19 women’s track and field programs had a solid outing on the second day of competition at the 2025 Colonial Relays in Williamsburg, Va. on Friday (April 4) as the Cavaliers recorded five event wins at Zable Stadium.



Showing Off in the Sprints

Sarah Akpan went two-for-two winning the women’s 100-meter and 200-meter dashes clocking 11.69 and 23.71 respectively.

Also in the race, Ariel Fletcher and Marlee Morgan finished third and fourth crossing the line in 11.98 and 11.99 for 100-meters.

Jeremiah Wilson won the men’s 110-meter hurdles crossing the line in 14.17.

In the men’s 400-meter hurdles, a trio of Cavaliers finish in the top five including Alex Sherman, Gage Gose and Max Russo.

Sherman finished runner-up in 51.32 while Gose recorded a new personal best of 51.97 for third place. Russo rounded things out in fifth place with his time of 53.17.

Jacob Garnett finished runner-up in the men’s 200-meter dash clocking 21.38. Garnett was just off his personal best of 21.28 from a year ago.

Cavaliers in the Field

Trina Barcarola won the women’s pole vault invitational section clearing 3.95m/12-11.50.

In the women’s long jump, Mahkaia Lee finished in fourth place leaping out 5.66m/18-6.75.

Action in the Distance Events

Luci Ilnicki-Lambert won the women’s 1500-meter invitational section clocking 4:29.78. Her time is just off her personal best in the event which stands at 4:29.46.

In his outdoor season opener, James Donahue finished runner-up in the men’s 1500-meter invitational section stopping the clock at 3:47.48.

Not far behind Donahue was freshman Alex Valencia in sixth place with his best time in the event of 3:49.80.

Another freshman, Adam Balewicz rounded out the top 10 finishers crossing the line in 3:51.08 for 10 th place.

place. In his first 3000-meter steeplechase, Cayden Dyer finished fifth crossing the line in 9:21.71.

Katie Dorsey finished eight in the women’s 5000-meters with her time of 17:15.11.



Up Next

The Cavaliers continue competition tomorrow, Saturday (April 5), for the third and final day of competition at the Colonial Relays in Williamsburg, Va. The competition will begin with the men’s discus throw invitational section at 10:00 a.m. and conclude with the men’s 4×400-meter relay at 3:30 p.m.