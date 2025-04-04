Cavaliers Ready for First ACC Road Test at No. 8 North Carolina

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia (5-5, 0-1 ACC) plays its second consecutive top-10 foe Saturday (April 5), when the Cavaliers travel to No. 8 North Carolina (7-2, 0-0 ACC) for their ACC road opener.

Opening faceoff from Dorrance Field is set for 4 p.m. on ACC Network and WINA (1070 AM/98.9 FM).

SERIES HISTORY

Saturday’s game marks the 92nd all-time meeting between the Cavaliers and North Carolina, a series UVA owns a 59-32 advantage in since 1938.

The Cavaliers’ 59 wins places the Tar Heels on UVA’s list of most beaten opponents (UVA has defeated Duke 50 times).

After dropping seven of its previous eight contests to UNC from 2012-17, the Cavaliers have won nine of the series’ previous 10 games, including the last six.

The Hoos’ most recent loss to UNC was at Klöckner Stadium during the 2021 regular season, when the Tar Heels won 16-13.

Later that year, UVA claimed back-to-back meetings against the Heels, including in the NCAA semifinals on the way to capturing 2021 national title over Maryland.

The last time the Cavaliers and UNC squared off at Dorrance Field was in wet and rainy conditions for the 2023 regular-season meeting, which UVA won, 19-12. UNC entered the contest as the nation’s No. 3 scoring defense, averaging 8.50 goals-against per game at the time. UVA’s 19 goals scored are still the most by a Tar Heel opponent since 2023. Former UVA attackman Payton Cormier, the NCAA Division I all-time goals recorder holder, finished with five goals and two assists.

Virginia is 4-0 since the opening of Dorrance Field in 2019, which replaced Fetzer Field (1935-2017).

At Klöckner Stadium in 2022, UVA held the Tar Heels to just four goals [11-4], the fewest goals scored by UNC in a single game since Joe Breschi was named the program’s head coach in 2006.

UVA faced the Tar Heels every year from 1964-2019 until the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the 2020 season.

Virginia and North Carolina are charter members of the ACC, which held its inaugural regular season in 1954. Duke and Maryland are the only other two original members, but the Terrapins exited the league for the Big Ten following the 2014 season.

The Cavaliers are 3-2 against North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament all-time. Most recently, UVA defeated the Tar Heels in the 2021 semifinals, 12-11.

In the 1986 championship game against Virginia, Carolina’s Gary Seivld scored the game-winning goal in overtime as UNC won its third national championship. UVA’s Will Rosebro had tied the game at nine with 1:05 left in the fourth quarter.