James Makes Cut, Tied With McCarthy for 13th Place

SAN ANTONIO, Texas. – Virginia junior Ben James made the cut at Valero Texas Open after he shot a 1-under 71 in the second round on Friday (April 4). He is 5-under under for the tournament and tied for 13th place along with former Cavalier Denny McCarthy.

It marks the second time James has made the cut at a PGA Tour event. He also made the cut at last year’s Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Mich. Teeing off the 10th, James’ card was unblemished until a double bogey on No. 5, his 14th hole of the day. James carded birdies on hole Nos. 14, 16 and 8 for his second-straight round under par.

McCarthy shot a 68 in his morning round on Friday, a scorecard that featured one bogey and five birdies. Both James and McCarthy are seven strokes behind leader Brian Harman and only three strokes out of second place.

ʜᴇᴀᴅɪɴɢ ꜰᴏʀ ᴛʜᴇ ᴡᴇᴇᴋᴇɴᴅ! Ben James not only makes the cut but is tied for 13th after ✌️ rounds at the @valerotxopen! #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/HWH3lWtiSM — Virginia Men's Golf (@UVAMensGolf) April 5, 2025

On Saturday at TPC San Antonio, McCarthy is set to tee off No. 1 at 11:55 a.m. ET and James will be in the following group, going off No. 1 at 12:06. Coverage on ESPN+ beginning at 10 a.m. ET. The Golf Channel picks up the broadcast from 1-3:30 p.m. ET before NBC airs the final two and half hours beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET.