Sambach Ties for 18th at Augusta National Women’s Amateur

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Virginia golfer Amanda Sambach (Pinehurst, N.C.) tied for 18th at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur at Augusta National Golf Club. It was her fifth time participating in the tournament and third consecutive season in which she advanced to the final round at Augusta National.

Sambach shot 2-over 74 at the home of The Masters on Saturday to finish at 1-under 215, her career-low at the ANWA. She picked up a pair of birdies on the first three holes of her final round that was highlighted by an eagle on the eighth hole.

Sambach is currently ranked No. 27 in the latest NCAA standings and No. 23 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

The Virginia women’s golf team returns to action Monday (April 7) when the Cavaliers compete at NC State’s Wolfpack Match Play event. It is the team’s final regular-season tournament.