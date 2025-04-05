Virginia Falls on Saturday to NC State; Sets up Sunday Rubber Match

RALEIGH, N.C. – The Virginia baseball team (17-12, 7-7 ACC) dropped a 9-2 contest to NC State (20-11, 6-5 ACC) on Saturday afternoon (April 5) at Doak Field.

To even the weekend series, the home-standing Wolfpack took control of Saturday’s game by scoring six unanswered runs in the second and third innings after Virginia jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead in the opening frame.

UVA starting pitcher Evan Blanco surrendered five earned runs on nine hits over his 2.1 innings of work. NC State’s Heath Andrews stifled the Cavalier offense on Saturday to pick up his third win of the season. The Wolfpack starter allowed a pair of runs on three hits over six innings.