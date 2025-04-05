No. 9 Virginia Downs Louisville 17-3 on Senior Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 9 Virginia women’s lacrosse team (9-4, 4-3 ACC) picked up a 17-3 win against Louisville (6-8, 1-6 ACC) on Saturday (April 5) at Klöckner Stadium in Charlottesville, Va.

The Cavaliers led 6-2 at the end of the first quarter, with a goal by sophomore attacker Addi Foster less than a minute into the second quarter building the lead to 7-2. Louisville’s Izzy Seikel scored with 11:23 remaining in the first half, the final goal of the game for the Cardinals. Virginia held Louisville scoreless for the final 41:23 of the game.

Sophomore midfielder Kate Galica had her second-straight four-goal game, while also winning 10 draw controls. Sophomore attacker Jenna DiNardo scored three goals, all in the first quarter, helping to give the Cavaliers their early lead.

The game was Virginia’s Senior Day, with six fourth years being honored before the contest, including goalkeeper Abby Jansen. Jansen played 19 minutes in goal in the second half, making a pair of saves to preserve the shutout. Junior goalkeeper Mel Josephson earned the win, playing the first 34 minutes in the cage.

FROM HEAD COACH SONIA LAMONICA

“What a fabulous day, particularly in light of it being Senior Day. I thought our group played really hard, really, really pumped. Our defense held Louisville scoreless beyond a half. It’s a testament to the defense today and just all over the field. I just think they played with a lot of fire and a lot of love for each other. And as a coach, you can’t ask for more than that. So I’m just really proud of how they stepped out, how they competed and made the most of every moment, which is something we talked about. Seizing the moment, seizing the day, carpe diem.”

NOTES

Virginia held a 38-14 edge in shots, including a 14-4 advantage in the first quarter

Virginia won the draw controls 14-8. Kate Galica won 10 of UVA’s 14 draws

Galica’s hat trick was her seventh of the year

Jenna DiNardo also had two assists to go with her three goals for a five-point game

Sophomore attacker Addi Foster scored three goals with an assist. It was her fifth hat trick in the last six games

Junior attacker Katie Campel scored her first career goal to open the fourth quarter. She also scored the final goal of the game with 23 seconds remaining

Junior midfielder Devon Gogerty scored her first goal of the season in the fourth quarter

Freshman attack Gabby LaVerghetta extended her goal-scoring streak to six games

Freshman attack Alex Reilly extended her goal-scoring streak to five games

Louisville’s goalkeepers combined to make 12 saves

The Cavaliers used 31 players in the game, including all three goalies. This was the second straight game UVA had over 30 names on the box score

Virginia recognized six players for Senior Day: Abby Jansen, Maureen Duffy, Abby Manalang, Payton Meister, Kate Miller, Morgan Koeneke

ON THE HORIZON