Cavaliers Drop Series Finale To NC State On Walk-Off

RALEIGH, N.C. – The NC State Wolfpack (21-11, 7-5 ACC) walked off the Virginia baseball team (17-13, 7-8 ACC) in a 9-8 contest on Sunday (April 6) at Doak Field.

Virginia built an 8-2 lead heading into the seventh inning stretch before surrendering a grand slam in the seventh and a three-run home in the ninth to drop the rubber match.

Henry Ford led the Virginia offense on Sunday with a 3-for-5 effort that included a pair of two-run home runs from the sophomore. Aidan Teel also with 3-for-5 on the day with two doubles and run driven in.

UVA starting pitcher Tomas Valincius allowed four earned runs over 6.1 innings of work with seven strikeouts, but did not factor into the decision.