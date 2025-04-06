Chang Leads Cavaliers After Day One at Calusa

NAPLES, Fla. – Senior Paul Chang shot an even par 72 in the opening round of the Calusa Cup at Calusa Pines Golf Club on Sunday (April 6) and is tied for eighth on the individual leaderboard. As a team, Virginia is in eighth place after shooting a 14-over, 302.

The Cavaliers are six strokes out of fourth place. The only team under par on the day was Louisville, which has a hold of the lead at 4-under (284). Only seven players in the 45-player field were under par.

Chang carded four birdies including one on his final hole for his 13th par of better round of the season. Two strokes behind him was freshman Maxi Puregger who posted a 2-over 74. The first year shot an even par 36 on the front nine with two birdies and was 2-over on the back with a pair of bogeys. Puregger is tied for 15th after the first 18 holes of the tournament.

Rounding out the Cavalier lineup, Josh Duangmanee was 5-over on the first day and both Bryan Lee and Benny Haggin shot a 7-over 79.

The 54-hole tournament continues on Monday (April 7) with 18 holes tee times beginning at 11:40 a.m. and concludes on Tuesday (April 8).

Team Leaderboard

Pl. School To Par Rd 1 1 Louisville -4 284 2 Florida +2 290 3 UCLA +4 292 4 Wake Forest +8 296 5 Purdue +9 297 6 Iowa +10 298 7 LSU +13 301 8 Virginia +14 302 9 Miami (OH) +17 305

