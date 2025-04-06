James Posts Best Finish in PGA Tour Event

SAN ANTONIO, Texas. – Competing as an amateur, Virginia junior Ben James tied for 33rd at the Valero Texas Open, his best finish in seven PGA Tour career starts. Battling high winds in the two weekend rounds, he shot a 1-over 289 for the tournament. Former Cavalier Denny McCarthy (2011-15) tied for 18th in the event.

James is ranked No. 3 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings and earned an exemption into the event by winning the Valero Texas Collegiate back in September. Playing the same course, James made the cut this week after shooting an opening round 68 followed by a 71 in Friday’s second round. On Saturday he posted a 2-over 74 and finished on Sunday with a 76.

McCarthy continued his hot start to his 2025 PGA Tour season with his sixth top-20 finish in nine starts. The tour veteran shot a 2-under 286, seven strokes off of the tournament winner Brian Harman.

James will rejoin the Cavaliers next week to compete in the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial Golf Tournament at Birdwood Golf Course April 14-15. Admission is free and open to the public.