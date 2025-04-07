Cavaliers Drop a Spot on Day Two

NAPLES, Fla. – Senior Paul Chang led the way once again for Virginia on the second day of the Calusa Cup at Calusa Pines Golf Club. Chang carded a 4-over 76 on day two and is 4-over for the tournament. As a team, the Cavaliers dropped down to ninth after a 304.

Chang managed three birdies on Monday (April 7) and is in sole possession of 21st place. Freshman Maxi Puregger was 5-over on the day with a 77 and is tied for 26th.

Bryan Lee had a five-shot improvement from his round one score with a 3-over 75. He had a team-best, four birdies on the card but was hindered by a pair of double bogeys. Benny Haggin also improved by three strokes with a 4-over 76 in his first start of the season for Virginia.

The tournament concludes on Tuesday (April 8) with the third and final round. Tee times for the Cavaliers begin at 8 a.m.

Team Leaderboard

Pl. School To Par Rd 1 Rd 2 1 Louisville -5 284 287 2 Florida E 290 286 3 Purdue +6 297 285 4 UCLA +8 292 292 5 LSU +17 301 292 6 Wake Forest +19 296 299 7 Iowa +22 298 300 8 Miami (OH) +26 305 297 9 Virginia +30 302 304

Virginia