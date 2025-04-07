Cavaliers Drop a Spot on Day Two

NAPLES, Fla. – Senior Paul Chang led the way once again for Virginia on the second day of the Calusa Cup at Calusa Pines Golf Club. Chang carded a 4-over 76 on day two and is 4-over for the tournament. As a team, the Cavaliers dropped down to ninth after a 304.
Chang managed three birdies on Monday (April 7) and is in sole possession of 21st place. Freshman Maxi Puregger was 5-over on the day with a 77 and is tied for 26th.
Bryan Lee had a five-shot improvement from his round one score with a 3-over 75. He had a team-best, four birdies on the card but was hindered by a pair of double bogeys. Benny Haggin also improved by three strokes with a 4-over 76 in his first start of the season for Virginia.
The tournament concludes on Tuesday (April 8) with the third and final round. Tee times for the Cavaliers begin at 8 a.m.
Team Leaderboard
|Pl.
|School
|To Par
|Rd 1
|Rd 2
|1
|Louisville
|-5
|284
|287
|2
|Florida
|E
|290
|286
|3
|Purdue
|+6
|297
|285
|4
|UCLA
|+8
|292
|292
|5
|LSU
|+17
|301
|292
|6
|Wake Forest
|+19
|296
|299
|7
|Iowa
|+22
|298
|300
|8
|Miami (OH)
|+26
|305
|297
|9
|Virginia
|+30
|302
|304
Virginia
|Pl.
|Player
|To Par
|Rd 1
|Rd 2
|21
|Paul Chang
|+4
|72
|76
|T26
|Maxi Puregger
|+7
|74
|77
|T35
|Bryan Lee
|+11
|80
|75
|T35
|Benny Haggin
|+11
|79
|76
|T42
|Josh Duangmanee
|+13
|77
|80