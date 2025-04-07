No. 25 Virginia Travels To Face Liberty Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia softball team (27-12) continues to play on the road on Tuesday (April 8) when the Cavaliers travel to face Liberty (33-8) in a 6 p.m. contest at the Liberty Softball Stadium.

HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

• Tuesday’s game will be streamed on ESPN+ available at ESPN.com and on the ESPN app

• Live stats are also available and links to the stats and stream are at VirginiaSports.com

• Fans can get updates on X by following the program’s account (@UVASoftball)

NOTING THE HOOS

• UVA heads back out on the road on Tuesday with the midweek contest at Liberty before returning home for an ACC series against Syracuse over the weekend

• The Hoos went 2-2 last week with a win over Maryland and going 1-2 in the series at No. 8 FSU

• The Hoos handed the Noles their first loss in ACC play and are only the second team to shutout FSU this season (No. 12 Oregon being the other)

• The Cavaliers added four home runs last week to bring the season total to 46 which is the seventh most in a single season in program history

• Virginia brought its season total in RBI to 213 which is seventh most in a season at UVA and one way from sixth all-time at Virginia

• The 234 runs scored by the Cavaliers this season is 10th most in program history for a season

• The Friday win over Florida State was the second top-10 win for the Hoos this season

• The Cavaliers have played 14 games against teams ranked in the top 25 in the RPI – eight of those have come on the road and three at a neutral site; the Hoos are currently 28 in the RPI

• Hylton now has 34 home runs in her career which is tied for second all-time at UVA and is one shy of tying the program record (Sara Larquier, ‘06)

• Macee Eaton also added three RBI last weekend to bring her season total to 47 which is tied for sixth most in a season at Virginia

ON DECK FOR THE HOOS

• Virginia returns home to host Syracuse in a three-game set this weekend at Palmer Park

• Friday’s series opener is set for a 5 p.m. first pitch

• Saturday’s game is set to begin at 2 p.m. and Sunday’s finale is set for 1 p.m.