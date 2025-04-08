Chang’s 68 Highlights Final Round at Calusa Pines

NAPLES, Fla. – Senior Paul Chang fired a 4-under 68 in the final round of the Calusa Cup on Tuesday (April 8). As a team, the Cavaliers jumped two spots on the last day, finishing seventh overall.

Teeing off No. 10 to start the day, Chang caught fire with five birdies in his final eight holes, including four of the last five he played. He finished even par for the tournament and was tied for 10th. It marks his second top 10 of the season and fourth of his career. The final round 68 was his second lowest round of the season.

Florida overcame a six-shot deficit to take home the team title. Sebastian Moss of Louisville earned medalist honors (-8, 208), edging teammate Easton Johnson by one stroke.

Freshman Maxi Puregger was the next highest Cavalier finisher at 10-over par for the tournament, tied for 33rd. In the final round he shot a 75 with four birdies, three of them coming on his first nine holes. Bryan Lee recorded an even-par 72 in the Tuesday finale and finished the event tied for 35th.

In his first collegiate start, Benny Haggin totaled a 231 for the tournament and finished tied for 39th. His final round 74 was his best of the three-day event. Josh Duangmanee matched Haggin’s 39th overall finish and carded a 76 in his final round.

Virginia will return home to host the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial April 14-15 at Birdwood Golf Course. Tee times on both days begin at 8:30 a.m. Admission is free and open to the public.