Hodges, Offense Power Virginia to Midweek Win Over VCU

RICHMOND, Va. – Behind a career outing from starting pitcher Bradley Hodges, the Virginia Baseball team (18-13) blanked VCU (10-22) 13-0 in seven innings on Tuesday night (April 8) at The Diamond.

To pick up his first win since 2023, Hodges tossed a career-best five scoreless innings of two-hit ball with a career-high seven strikeouts.

Eric Becker paced the Virginia offense on Tuesday with a 3-for-4 night. The sophomore was a triple away from the cycle and tied his career-high with four RBIs. In addition to Becker, the Cavalier quartet of Henry Ford, Trey Wells, Harrison Didawick and James Nunnallee each drove in a pair of runs on the night.