Hodges, Offense Power Virginia to Midweek Win Over VCU

That's a career-high SEVEN Ks for @bradhodgess ⚔️
📺: ESPN+ | #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/6I7VYVbb3o
— Virginia Baseball (@UVABaseball) April 9, 2025
RICHMOND, Va. – Behind a career outing from starting pitcher Bradley Hodges, the Virginia Baseball team (18-13) blanked VCU (10-22) 13-0 in seven innings on Tuesday night (April 8) at The Diamond.
To pick up his first win since 2023, Hodges tossed a career-best five scoreless innings of two-hit ball with a career-high seven strikeouts.
Eric Becker paced the Virginia offense on Tuesday with a 3-for-4 night. The sophomore was a triple away from the cycle and tied his career-high with four RBIs. In addition to Becker, the Cavalier quartet of Henry Ford, Trey Wells, Harrison Didawick and James Nunnallee each drove in a pair of runs on the night.
The skipper on tonight's win 🧢#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/CZ5JjVkCca
— Virginia Baseball (@UVABaseball) April 9, 2025
HOW IT HAPPENED
- The visiting Cavaliers scored early and often on Tuesday as Virginia plated four runs in the top of the first. Ford started the barrage with a single back up the middle that plated Aidan Teel.
Hoos start hot 🔥
Ford singles home Teel and UVA is up 1-0!
📺: ESPN+ | #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/Ev58puzNSy
— Virginia Baseball (@UVABaseball) April 8, 2025
- One at-bat later, Wells collected his team-leading second triple on the season to score Becker and Ford. A Didawick single to right made it 4-0 Virginia after the opening frame.
Wells goes fast 🏎️
📺: ESPN+ | #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/ySf8zqsP0h
— Virginia Baseball (@UVABaseball) April 8, 2025
- In the second, Becker smacked a ball over the head of the Rams’ centerfielder for a double deep enough to score Nunnallee. Ford added his second RBI of the contest on a groundout to second allowing Luke Hanson to come home to make it a 6-0 Virginia advantage.
- The first three Cavaliers reached in the fourth to load the bases and a Chris Arroyo single to right scored the first of four UVA runs in the frame. A bases-loaded Didawick walk plated the second before a two-out two-run Nunnalee single to left put the Hoos up 10-0 with four innings in the books.
- To put an exclamation mark on the Virginia offensive performance, Becker crushed a three-run home run to dead-center in the top of the seventh to push the final to 13-0 in favor of the visiting Cavaliers. The homer was Becker’s fifth of the season.
A three-run home run for @_EricBecker_! 🚀
📺: ESPN+ | #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/PUM5knkQRq
— Virginia Baseball (@UVABaseball) April 9, 2025
ADDITIONAL NOTES
- Teel tallied his team-best 14th double of the season to open the game.
- With his three-run homer in the seventh, Becker took over the team lead in RBIs with 30.
- UVA is 8-2 on the season when Teel bats leadoff for the Cavaliers.
- Tuesday’s contest was Virginia’s second shutout of the season and first since blanking Rice on Feb. 16.
- The Cavaliers move to 16-2 on the year when scoring six or more runs.
- With the win, UVA improves to 50-25 in the all-time series against VCU and 26-6 under coach Brian O’Connor.
UP NEXT
The Cavaliers return to Disharron Park on Friday (April 11) to start a three-game ACC series against Pitt. Friday’s opener is slated for a 6 p.m. first pitch and will be carried on ACCNX and WINA (98.9 FM/1070 AM).