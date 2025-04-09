Virginia Ready for Duke Invitational

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. –The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field teams are set to travel to the 2025 Duke Invitational at Morris Williams Stadium in Durham, N.C. on the campus of Duke University Thursday (April 10) through Saturday (April 12).
Thursday
Events Begin: 10 a.m.
Friday
Events Begin: 9:30 a.m.
Saturday
Events Begin: 11 a.m.
Hoos in the Rankings
In the second USTFCCCA Track & Field Ranking Index for the 2025 outdoor season the Virginia men check in at No.33 while the women rank No.39 nationally.
Up Next:
Virginia will return home to host the 2025 Virginia Challenge at Lannigan Field on Friday and Saturday, April 18-19. The Cavaliers will celebrate the senior class at the conclusion of the final day of competition on Saturday.