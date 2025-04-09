No. 11 Virginia Wins One Love Game Against No. 9 Maryland

TOWSON, Md. – The No. 11 Virginia women’s lacrosse team (10-4) picked up a 13-9 victory against No. 9 Maryland (9-4) on Wednesday (April 9) in a neutral site game played at Yeardley Love Field at Notre Dame Preparatory School in Towson, Md.

Sophomore attacker Jenna DiNardo scored four goals to lead the Cavaliers. Sophomore midfielder Kate Galica and sophomore attacker Addi Foster each had four points with three goals and an assist apiece.

This was Virginia’s first win against Maryland since 2008, snapping a streak of 15-straight wins by the Terrapins in the series.

The game was tied 2-2 at the end of the first quarter, with Maryland going up 3-2 in the opening minutes of the second period, but the Cavaliers closed out the half on a 5-1 run to take a 7-4 edge into the break. Virginia built the lead up to five, 10-5, on a goal by Galica with 4:46 remaining in the third quarter. Maryland scored twice to close out the third, but sophomore Addi Foster scored in the first 45 seconds of the fourth quarter followed by a goal from senior Abby Manalang to give UVA a 12-7 edge. Maryland cut the deficit to three, 12-9, with 7:34 remaining, but Virginia’s defense held the Terrapins scoreless for the remainder of the game.

The game was played at Yeardley Love Field, named after the former women’s lacrosse player. Love, who passed away in 2010, was an alumna of Notre Dame Preparatory School. The game benefitted the One Love Foundation, a national non-profit with the goal of ending relationship abuse, which was created in her honor.

FROM HEAD COACH SONIA LAMONICA

“I think we just settled in [after the second quarter]. I think defensively, we made some really strong stops. Mel [Josephson] made some fantastic saves out here today. When you’re playing a great team like Maryland, you need to be able to come up with those defensive stops. And then we were doing a good job of executing offensively, from players like Jenna [DiNardo] working together, moving the ball and finishing our shots.”

“This is a hotbed of lacrosse. What an amazing atmosphere we had out here with so many young kids, the future stars. And that’s always a strong reminder for our players, not forgetting where you came from, and being that role model, because they’re the future stars, so that that’s fun and that’s exciting.”

NOTES

Virginia held a 29-28 edge in shots

Maryland held a 16-11 edge in draw controls

Kate Galica’s hat trick was her eighth of the year

Addi Foster has had six hat tricks in the last seven games

Junior goalkeeper Mel Josephson made nine saves. Maryland’s goalkeepers combined for seven saves

Sophomore attacker Madison Alaimo had two goals and an assist

This is the first meeting between Virginia and Maryland teams since 2022 and the 63rd overall time the two have faced one another

Virginia head coach Sonia LaMonica and assistant coach Michael LaMonica are both Maryland alums

ON THE HORIZON