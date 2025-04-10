No. 7 Virginia Sweeps Commonwealth Clash Match 4-0

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 7 Virginia women’s tennis team finished its regular season with a 4-0 win at home on Senior Day against Virginia Tech on Thursday (April 10). The match was played on the indoor courts of the Boar’s Head Sports Club due to weather.

The Cavaliers (18-4, 10-2 ACC) cruised to their sixth straight win, dropping just one set in the match to defeat the Hokies (13-11, 2-10 ACC).

Seniors Elaine Chervinsky and Melodie Collard opened the match with a 6-3 victory on the top doubles court. Freshman Martina Genis Salas and junior Annabelle Xu followed shortly after with a 6-3 win on doubles court two, clinching the doubles point and giving Virginia an early 1-0 lead over the Hokies.

All three completed singles matches finished within seconds of one another. Graduate student Sara Ziodato put Virginia up 2-0 with a 6-0, 6-2 win over No. 44 Ozlem Uslu on the top singles court.

Collard extended the Cavalier lead to 3-0, winning 6-1, 6-1 on court six against Charlotte Cartledge.

Chervinsky closed out the win for the Hoos on court two, picking up a 6-1, 6-2 win over Tara Gorinsek to seal the victory.

MATCH NOTES

The Cavaliers improve to 45-5 all-time against Virginia Tech, winning their 29th straight against the Hokies

Sara Ziodato picked up her 100th career singles victory

Ziodato improves to 18-5 on the season in singles and 13-3 in dual matches

Chervinsky won her fourth straight completed singles match, improving to 10-1 in dual matches and 6-1 in the ACC this year

Chervinsky and Melodie Collard improve to 29-2 as a doubles team this season and 12-1 in dual matches

Martina Genis Salas and Annabelle Xu won their third straight doubles match, improving to 9-2 in the ACC

SMITHFIELD COMMONWEALTH CLASH

The match is part of the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash

The Smithfield Commonwealth Clash, originally called the Commonwealth Challenge (2005-2007), has been a part of the UVA-Virginia Tech rivalry since 2014. It is an all-sports, points-based program with the Commonwealth Clash trophy presented to the winning school each year for its dominance in head-to-head competitions. The Cavaliers now lead the Hokies 9-6 this season.

UP NEXT