No. 11 Virginia Plays at No. 2 Boston College on Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 11 Virginia women’s lacrosse team (10-4, 4-3 ACC) travels to take on No. 2 Boston College (13-1,6-1 ACC) on Saturday, April 12 at 12 p.m.

FAN INFO

The game will be televised nationally on ESPN U

Live stats are available

MATCH NOTES

Virginia is coming off a 13-9 victory against No. 9 Maryland on Wednesday. After that win, the Cavaliers moved up to No. 8 in the RPI rankings

Sophomore attacker Jenna DiNardo led the Cavaliers against Maryland with four goals.

Sophomore midfielder Kate Galica has moved up to second on the team in goals scored with 34

In the last seven games, DiNardo and Galica have combined for 41 goals (5.85 per game)

Sophomore attacker Madison Alaimo ranks 3rd in the ACC and 11th in the nation in assists per game. She ranks 7th in the ACC in points per game (4.14) and leads the Cavaliers in both categories

Alaimo has 40 assists this season, which ranks fifth on the UVA single season all-time list. She has 66 career assists, which is 5 shy of moving into the top 10 in program history

Last season, the No. 11 Cavaliers downed No. 3 Boston College with a 13-12 overtime win in Charlottesville

