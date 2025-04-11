No. 10 Virginia to Battle No. 8 Cal and No. 2 Stanford This Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 10 Virginia returns to action against No. 8 Cal and No. 2 Stanford at the Redwood Shores Regatta in California on April 12-13.

Virginia will have four crews (Varsity Four, Second Varsity Four, Varsity Eight and Second Varsity Eight) competing against the Golden Bears on Saturday (April 12) and the Cardinal on Sunday (April 13).

The Cavaliers’ race schedule against Cal begins with the with the Varsity Four at 12:10 p.m. UVA’s Sunday racing schedule against Stanford starts with the Second Varsity Four at Noon.

UVA won five races last weekend at the B1G-ACC Dual in Columbus, Ohio. UVA’s Second Varsity Eight of coxswain Chloe Lee, Sky Dahl, Elsa Hartman, Helene Dimitrijev, Teagan Orth, Aidan Wrenn-Walz, Riley Richardson, Kate McGee and Lila Henn raced to a pair of wins at the dual. The 2V8 defeated Ohio State (6:50.9-7:03.2) and Michigan (7:06.9-7:14.8).

The Redwood Shores regatta will be streamed on Overnght.com ($) and live results are available at herenow.com.

Schedule of Events

Saturday, April 12

12:10 p.m. – Varsity Four vs. Cal

12:30 p.m. – Second Varsity Eight vs. Cal

1:20 p.m. – Varsity Eight vs. Cal

2:20 p.m. – Second Varsity Four vs. Cal

Sunday, April 13

12 p.m. – Second Varsity Four vs. Stanford

12:32 p.m. – Second Varsity Eight vs. Stanford

12:40 p.m. – Varsity Eight vs. Stanford

1:04 p.m. – Varsity Four vs. Stanford

Probable Virginia Lineups

Varsity Eight: Coxswain: Chloe Lee, Stroke: Kennedy Housley, 7: Elsa Hartman, 6: Jenna Hajji*, 5: Paige Loh, 4: Sheila Joyce, 3: Flynn Greene, 2: Kate McGee, Bow: Sofia Coppola

Second Varsity Eight: Coxswain: Brie Joe, Stroke: Skylar Dahl, 7: Teagan Orth*, 6: Helene Dimitrijev, 5: Meagan Goldsmith, 4: Riley Richardson, 3: Aidan Wrenn-Walz, 2: Lila Henn, Bow: Sydney Fratamico

Varsity Four: Coxswain: Ashlynn McGinn, Stroke: Hannah Hill, 3: Ayla O’Neill, 2: Savannah Fox, Bow: Claudia Kerry-Roger*

Second Varsity Four: Coxswain: Samara Coakley*, Stroke: Alyssa Fikkers, 3: Lindsay O’Neil, 2: Skylar Gash, Bow: Savannah Cogan

*Denotes boat captain