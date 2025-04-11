Robinson Wins Decathlon in Texas, Valeanu and Nubbe Sweep Discus Throw in Durham on Day 2

DURHAM, N.C. – The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field programs continued competition on Friday (April 11) at the Duke Invitational at Morris Williams Track & Field Stadium in Durham, N.C. and the Carl Kight Invitational at Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches, Texas as Ethan Robinson won the men’s decathlon while Jeremiah Nubbe and Estel Valeanu swept the men’s and women’s discus throw.

Cavaliers Throw it Down at Duke

Estel Valeanu won the discus throw and shot put on the second day of competition in Durham, N.C.

Valeanu broke the meet record and facility record in the discus with her fourth round throw of 55.59m/182-4. With her mark, she moves up to No.3 all-time in program history and ranks fifth in the ACC this season.

The previous meet record and facility record stood at 54.92m/180-2 set by Allison Randall (Unattached) in 2016.

Later in the day, Valeanu won the women’s shot put competition throwing for 15.29m/50-2 on her fifth-round attempt.

In the men’s discus throw, Jeremiah Nubbe bested the field on his fourth appearance throwing for 54.62m/179-2.

Decathlon Day 2 at Carl Kight Invitational

Ethan Robinson won the men’s decathlon scoring a total of 7531 points. His points total ranks second in the ACC and seventh in the NCAA this season.

Robinson began the second day of competition with a first-place finish in the 110m hurdles crossing the line in 14.37.

In the discus throw, Robinson recorded a fifth-place finish throwing for 34.38m/112-10.

Clearing 4.85m/15-11, Robinson notched a new personal-best in the event to finish in first place.

Of the five bars Robinson cleared in the pole vault competition, four were cleared on his first attempt at each height.

Robinson won the javelin competition on his third and final throw where he launched one out 50.55m/165-10.

In the final even of the two-day competition, Robinson ran his way to a fifth-place finish in the 1500-meters crossing the line in 4:58.92.

Day 2 in the Decathlon at Duke

Scoring a new personal best of 6361 points, Henry Sullivan finished third in the men’s decathlon section B at the Duke Invitational.

Sullivan kick started the second day of competition with a runner-up performance in the 110-meter hurdles crossing the line in 14.84.

In the discus, Sullivan threw for 27.72m/90-11 to finish in 10th place.

Sullivan cleared 4.20m/13-9.25 to finish fourth in the pole vault competition

On his second attempt in the javelin throw, Sullivan threw 42.50m/139-5 which was good for sixth place in the field.

In the final event of the multi, Sullivan clocked 5:03.88 for 1500-meters to finish in fifth place.

More Action from Duke Invitational

Maya Rollins secured a time qualifying position to the final in the women’s 100-meter hurdles. Rollins crossed the line in 13.83 to finish sixth overall.

The final of the women’s 110-meter hurdles is set for Saturday, April 12 at 12:40 p.m.

In the men’s 100-meter dash, Peter Djan finished 24 th with his time of 10.80.

with his time of 10.80. Heldi Valikaj rounded out the top 10 finishers in the men’s long jump with his first-round mark of 6.92m/22-8.50.

Up Next

The Cavaliers continue competition at the Duke Invitational in Durham, N.C. on Saturday (April 12) with the third and final day of events set to begin in the field events at 11 a.m. ET.