Series Opener with Pitt Postponed; Doubleheader on Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Due to expected inclement weather in the area, Friday’s series opener between Virginia and Pitt has been postponed. The game was originally scheduled to be played at 6 p.m. on Friday (April 11).

The teams will now play a doubleheader on Saturday (April 12) with game one set for a noon first pitch and game two set for a 4 p.m. first pitch or 45 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

Ticket Information

Fans with tickets to either Friday or Saturday’s originally scheduled games will be granted entry for both games of the doubleheader on Saturday, April 12th. The stadium will not be cleared in between games.

Game 2 reserved seats will be valid for those with a Saturday game ticket.

Fans with a reserved seat for one game may attend the second game in general admission seating areas.

Fans that cannot attend either game on Saturday can contact the ticket office prior to the rescheduled game to exchange for a future game. Please note, ticket exchanges will not be provided after rescheduled games have been completed.

If you have any questions regarding ticketing, please contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office by emailing uvatickets@virginia.edu or calling (434) 924-8821, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.