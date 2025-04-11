Virginia Kicks Off Syracuse Series With Saturday Doubleheader

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia softball team (27-13, 8-7 ACC) returns to action at home this weekend with a Saturday doubleheader (April 12) against Syracuse (22-16, 3-12 ACC) at Palmer Park.

First pitch of game one is set for 2 p.m. with game two set for 4:30 p.m.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for Friday and Saturday’s games are good for the doubleheader on Saturday.

HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

Saturday’s games will be streamed on ACCNX, while Sunday’s game will be on ACC Network and both are available through the ESPN app and at ESPN.com. Fans can also follow live stats linked at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVASoftball).

NOTING THE HOOS

• UVA kicks off a stretch of seven straight home games with this weekend’s series against Syracuse

• Jade Hylton hit her 11th home run of the season on Tuesday night and tied the program record for home runs (35) to match the mark set by Sara Larquier (2003-06) with her home run in the seventh

• The Cavaliers added a pair of home runs to the season tally in the outing against Liberty as Bella Cabral also homered to bring the season total to 48 – sixth most in a season at UVA

• Virginia brought its season total in RBI to 216 which is sixth most in a season at UVA

• The 237 runs scored by the Cavaliers this season is 10th most all time and one away from ninth

• The Cavaliers have played 16 games against teams ranked in the top 33 in the RPI – nine of those have come on the road and four at a neutral site; the Hoos are currently 29 in the RPI

• Macee Eaton continues to pace the Cavaliers in run production with 48 RBI this season which is sixth most in a single season at Virginia – Eaton ranks fourth in the ACC in RBI this season

• Bella Cabral continues to be the standard for the league defensively, leading the ACC in assists (87)

• The Hoos have upped their slugging numbers, leading the ACC in triples (21) and rankings third nationally, while also ranking top five in the league in home runs (48) and sixth in doubles

• Kailyn Jones (6) and Jade Hylton (5) have helped pace that production as they rank second and third in the ACC in triples heading into the weekend

• After this seven game homestand, the Hoos have only one more home game on the slate