Virginia Travels to No. 9 Notre Dame Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia (5-6, 0-2 ACC) plays its second and final ACC road game Saturday (April 12), when the Cavaliers travel to No. 9 Notre Dame (5-3, 1-1 ACC). Opening faceoff from Arlotta Stadium is set for 5 p.m. on ESPNU.

SERIES HISTORY

The all-time series between Virginia and Notre Dame, which began during the 1993 NCAA Tournament, is tied 11-11.

After UVA won six consecutive games from 2019-23, the Fighting Irish enter Saturday’s contest on a three-game win streak over the Cavaliers.

UND won both meetings last year: 11-9 in the regular season at Klöckner Stadium and 18-9 in the ACC Tournament semifinal at American Legion Memorial Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.). The Fighting Irish went on to capture both ACC and NCAA Tournament titles.

The last time the two teams met at Arlotta Stadium was during the 2023 regular season, when the then-No. 3 Cavaliers knocked off the top-ranked Irish, 15-10. UVA’s starting attack, consisting of Connor Shellenberger (2g, 5a), Xander Dickson (6g, 1a) and Payton Cormier (2g, 2a), combined for 18 points in the win.

In the 2019 ACC Tournament championship game, Virginia knocked off the Irish, 10-4, at Klöckner Stadium after holding UND scoreless for 42:12 of game time.

The two teams have squared off in the NCAA Tournament five times (’93, ’94, ’06, ’12, ’23) with the Cavaliers leading 3-2 in such contests.

At Championship Weekend in 2023, UND scored four of the game’s last five goals, including the game-winner in overtime, at Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, Pa.). Shellenberger (3g, 3a) led all players with six points.

The first-ever meeting on May 15, 1993, was an NCAA Tournament game that UVA won 19-9 at Klöckner Stadium in the facility’s inaugural season.

In 2006, Virginia defeated the Irish 20-8 in the quarterfinals before capturing the program’s fourth NCAA title, in a 15-7 decision over UMass at Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, Pa).

In the 2012 NCAA Tournament quarterfinals at PPL Park (Chester, Pa.), both teams were tied 6-6 heading into the fourth quarter before the Irish outscored UVA 6-4 in the final period.

Notre Dame attackman and Charlottesville native Max Pfeifer (Western Albemarle HS) recorded his first hat trick of the season. The Irish were eliminated by eventual-champion Loyola in the semifinals.