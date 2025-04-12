Sherman Wins 400m Hurdles on Final Day of Duke Invitational

DURHAM, N.C. – The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field programs closed out competition at the Duke Invitational at Morris Williams Track & Field Stadium in Durham, N.C. on Saturday (April 12) as Alex Sherman won the men’s 400-meter hurdles.

Final Day of Action at Duke

Alex Sherman won the men’s 400-meter hurdles competition in a season-best time of 50.51. He was not far off his personal best which stands at 50.34 from the ACC Outdoor Championships last season.

Just behind Sherman was Gage Gose in second place with a new personal best time of 51.12. Gose’s time ranks sixth all-time in program history.

Maya Rollins finished runner-up in the women’s 100-meter hurdles clocking a wind-legal 13.45 (+1.0).

Ariel Fletcher ran her way to a new personal best in the women’s 400-meters crossing the line in 54.69. Fletcher betters her previous best of 54.80 and lowers her program No.9 time.

Sarah Akpan finished inside the top 10 in the women’s 200-meter dash crossing the line in 23.88.

Brooke’Lyn Drakeford completed the women’s 400-meter hurdles in 1:02.65.

Cavaliers in the Field

In the women’s pole vault, Samantha Romano cleared 4.12m/13-6.35 to finish fourth in the field.

Caleb Holman recorded a top 10 finish in the men’s triple jump. The freshman finished seventh with his third-round mark of 14.46m/47-5.25.

In the men’s pole vault, Justin Rogers cleared 4.82m/15-9.75.

From Director of Track & Field Vin Lananna

“It was a great tune up at Duke this weekend. Now we are ready to welcome over a thousand athletes to Charlottesville on Friday and Saturday for the 2025 Virginia Challenge.”

Up Next

The Cavaliers return to action at home as the team is set to host the 2025 Virginia Challenge at Lannigan Field on Friday (April 18) and Saturday (April 19). The program will honor the senior class at the conclusion of the competition on Saturday.