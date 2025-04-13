Hylton Sets Home Run Record In Sweep Of Syracuse

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Junior shortstop Jade Hylton set the program record for career home runs in her first at bat as she helped power Virginia (30-13, 11-7 ACC) to a series sweep of Syracuse (22-19, 3-15 ACC) with a 10-2 victory in five innings on Sunday (April 13).

Go off Queen! 👑 That's the UVA career home run record for Jade Hylton!#GoHoos | #HoosNext pic.twitter.com/yy9mg2Jddl — Virginia Softball (@UVASoftball) April 13, 2025

HOW IT HAPPENED

Jade Hylton got things started quickly with her record-setting home run to open the first. Three batters later and with two on, Sarah Coon went deep to left center to make it a 4-0 Virginia lead.

Syracuse got a run back in the second, but Virginia responded in a big way in the bottom of the inning with five runs. The two-out rally started with another home run from Hylton and continued two batters later with an RBI triple from Bella Cabral. With runners at second and third, a fielding error on a ground ball to first brought both runners home. The Hoos capped the inning with an RBI double from Sydney Hartgrove down the right field line for the 9-1 lead.

The Orange scratched out a second run in the fourth inning, but Virginia again answered with another RBI double from Hartgrove, this one off the wall in left to put the Hoos up 10-2.

Eden Bigham (11-7) picked up the win, allowing one unearned run with two walks and five strikeouts in 3.0 innings of work. She was one of three UVA pitchers used on the day and worked 2.0 innings in the start before coming back in to work the final frame.

Madison Knight (9-10) took the loss, allowing nine runs – six of them earned – on nine hits with a walk and two strikeouts in 2.0 innings of work.

NOTING THE HOOS

• Jade Hylton set the program record for home runs with her first at bat of the day and extended her lead with her second home run in her second at bat. She has 37 home runs in her career.

• It’s the third multiple-home run game of the season for Hylton.

• UVA hit three home runs on the day, bringing the team total to 53 which is second most in program history.

• Sarah Coon’s home run was the 25th of her career which is tied for ninth all-time at Virginia.

FROM HEAD COACH JOANNA HARDIN

“We came out ready to attack, very clear in our plan and got swings off on the pitches we were looking for early. Our pitching staff was trying a couple of different things and they did a great job of being ready out of the bullpen. I’m really