No. 10 Virginia Concludes Action at Redwood Shores Regatta

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif. – No. 10 Virginia concluded racing at the Redwood Shores Regatta today (April 13). The Cavaliers raced against No. 8 Cal on Saturday (April 12) and No. 2 Stanford this afternoon.

Stanford defeated the Cavaliers in the Varsity Four (7:13.7-7:30.1), Second Varsity Eight (6:19.7-6:37.2) and Varsity Eight (6:12.7-6:28.6).

Cal topped UVA in the Varsity Four (7:55.5-8:11.2), Second Varsity Eight (7:08.2-7:22.4) and Varsity Eight (6:48.9-6:54.6).

The Cavaliers return to action at the Lake Wheeler Invite in Raleigh, N.C., on April 25-26.

Results



Saturday, April 12

Varsity Four

1. California, 7:55.5, 2. Virginia, 8:11.2

Second Varsity Eight

1. California, 7:08.2, 2. Virginia, 7:22.4

Varsity Eight

1. California, 6:48.9, 2. Virginia, 6:54.6

Sunday, April 13

Varsity Four

1. Stanford, 7:13.7, 2. Virginia, 7:30.1

Second Varsity Eight

1. Stanford, 6:19.7, 2. Virginia, 6:37.2

Varsity Eight

1. Stanford, 6:12.7, 2. Virginia, 6:28.6

Virginia Lineups

Varsity Eight: Coxswain: Chloe Lee, Stroke: Kennedy Housley, 7: Elsa Hartman, 6: Jenna Hajji*, 5: Paige Loh, 4: Sheila Joyce, 3: Flynn Greene, 2: Kate McGee, Bow: Sofia Coppola

Second Varsity Eight: Coxswain: Brie Joe, Stroke: Skylar Dahl, 7: Teagan Orth*, 6: Helene Dimitrijev, 5: Sydney Fratamico, 4: Riley Richardson, 3: Aidan Wrenn-Walz, 2: Lila Henn, Bow: Ayla O’Neill

Varsity Four: Coxswain: Ashlynn McGinn, Stroke: Hannah Hill, 3: Claudia Kerry-Roger*, 2: Savannah Fox, Bow: Alyssa Fikkers

*Denotes boat captain