Virginia Takes Series Over Pitt with Run-Rule Victory

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – In front of a sellout crowd at Disharoon Park, the Virginia baseball team (20-14, 9-9 ACC) dismantled the Pitt Panthers (18-6, 5-10 ACC) 18-0 on Sunday afternoon (April 13).

The Virginia offense scored early and often in the rubber match by plating five runs in the first, six in the second, two in the third and four in the fourth to put the Cavaliers up 17-0 after the opening four frames.

@chrisarroyo2022 with a NUKE to put the Hoos up 2-0

UVA starting pitcher Tomas Valincius carried a perfect game into the fifth before surrendering one of the three Pitt hits on the day. Valincius finished the day with 5.2 shutout innings and four strikeouts to tally his third win of the season.

Chris Arroyo paced the Virginia offense with a 3-for-3 day with a home run and six RBIs to tie his season-high. Jacob Ference added to the power surge with a 2-for-3 day that was highlighted by a grand slam in the second inning. To round out the Cavalier home run trio, Harrison Didawick blasted his third of the season in the first inning.