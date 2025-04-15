Hylton Named ACC Co-Player Of The Week

Junior shortstop Jade Hylton was named ACC Co-Player of the Week on Tuesday (April 15) following her record breaking performance at the plate last weekend.

Hylton set the Virginia career record for home runs in a series sweep of Syracuse as she helped power the Cavaliers to a pair of run-rule victories over the Orange. Hylton hit .600 on the week with three home runs and a 1.600 slug percentage. She also drew five walks and posted a .733 on base percentage from the leadoff spot in the lineup.

The shortstop was also perfect in the field with three putouts and 10 assists on the week.