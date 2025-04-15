No. 25 Virginia Shuts Out Radford In 6-0 Victory

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Cavalier pitching staff came through again on Tuesday (April 15) as No. 25 Virginia (31-13) shut out Radford (24-21) for a 6-0 victory at Palmer Park.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Cavaliers got on the board in the first inning with a fielder’s choice to first with two outs from Macee Eaton with two outs as Kelly Ayer scored from third.

The Hoos continued the scoring in the third inning, pushing three more runs across the plate. It started with a double ripped down the third base line from Bella Cabral that scored Jade Hylton and left two in scoring position. Two batters later, MC Eaton doubled off the wall in left center to bring home Ayer and Cabral and the Hoos led 4-0.

Virginia added a run in the fourth on a sac from Kailyn Jones and another in the fifth on a single through the left side from Sydney Hartgove for the final 6-0 margin of victory.

Eden Bigham (12-7) picked up the win, working 4.0 innings, limiting Radford to two hits with a walk and two strikeouts.

Abby Peace (1-4) took the loss as she allowed six runs on 11 hits with a walk and two strikeouts.

NOTING THE HOOS

• Macee Eaton continues to climb the single-season RBI list with 52 and is two shy of tying for the second spot overall set by Sara Larquier (54 RBI in 2005).

• The shutout was the third for the Cavaliers in the last four games as Virginia also posted two shutouts in last weekend’s series win over Syracuse.

FROM ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH JEFF TYLKA

“The hitters have been doing a really good job of putting together quality at bats, making sure they get pitches in the zone – things they can do damage with, and then when someone makes a mistake we’re taking advantage of it. We appreciate the energy and effort from the offense, defense and the pitching staff continues to just put zeros on the board, which gives us a chance as an offense to figure things out.”

UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia returns to action on Thursday night (April 17) in the opening game of a three-game series against Louisville. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.