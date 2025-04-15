Virginia Continues Homestand With Radford Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia softball team (30-13) continues its homestand on Tuesday night (April 15) when the Cavaliers host Radford (24-20) in a 5 p.m. contest at Palmer Park.

PARKING INFORMATION

Due to a concert at JPJ Arena, fans are asked to park at the Emmett-Ivy Garage and take a shuttle to the stadium entrance. The shuttle will run from 4-10p from EIG to the Klockner Plaza gate. Fans will need to go to this site and enter the code ATH415SBF to register for free parking.

HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

Tuesday’s game will be streamed on ACCNX and is available through the ESPN app and at ESPN.com. Live stats are also available and linked at VirginiaSports.com .Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVASoftball).

NOTING THE HOOS

• UVA continues a seven-game homestand with the midweek contest against Radford before closing the homestand with Louisville in a Thursday through Saturday series at Palmer Park

• Virginia moved up to No. 25 in the RPI after the series sweep of Syracuse this past weekend and the Hoos have played 16 games against teams currently ranked in the top 34 of the RPI

• Of those 16 games against the top 34, nine have come on the road and four at neutral sites

• The Virginia pitching staff showed out over the weekend, combining for consecutive no-hitters in the Saturday doubleheader against Syracuse and allowing no earned runs in the sweep

• Virginia’s offense hit seven home runs last week to bring the season total to 53 which is the second most in a single season by a UVA team

• The Hoos have also moved into the top five in a single season at UVA in extra base hits (2nd – 142), RBI (4th – 238) and triples (5th – 22)

• Jade Hylton has 13 home runs this season which is two away from tying the single season mark of 15 set by Lacy Smith (2019) and she set a new career mark (37) with her two in the finale vs. Cuse

• Hylton’s 48 runs scored this season is the fifth-highest in a single season in Virginia history

• Macee Eaton has brought her RBI total to 51 which is third most on the UVA single season list

• Eden Bigham set the Virginia career record for saves in game one of the series with Syracuse and has six saves this season to bring her career total to 11