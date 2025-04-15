Virginia Places Second at Chitengwa Memorial Tournament

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Despite battling high winds for most of the round, No. 11 Virginia posted the best team round of the day on its way to a second-place finish at the Fourth Annual Lewis Chitengwa Memorial Tournament. Both Josh Duangmanee and Ben James tied for second on the individual leaderboard at 3-under.

The Cavaliers started the day trailing Florida State by 16 strokes and a final round 287 (+3) narrowed the gap to five by days end. The Seminoles captured their second-straight Lewis Chitengwa Memorial Tournament crown and junior Luke Clanton defended his individual title by edging Duangmanee and James by two strokes.

Duangamanee posted a 68 in fierce conditions at Birdwood Golf Club and was the only player in the field to shoot in the 60s on Tuesday. Only two other golfers, Maryland’s Emil Riegger and Arkansas’ Mark Stockdale were under par over the final 18 holes. The 68 for Duangmanee matched his second-lowest round of the season and was his eighth round in the 60s in 2024-25.

James was paired with Clanton in all three rounds of the tournament and put the pressure on over the final stretch. James birdied two of the last three holes and had a bunker shot nearly fall for birdie on the 18th. The third year managed a final round 73 despite five bogeys and a double bogey on the day. Clanton hung on with a 76 on Tuesday that included a double bogey on 18.

𝙃𝙤𝙤𝙨 𝙛𝙧𝙤𝙢 𝘿𝙤𝙬𝙣𝙩𝙤𝙬𝙣! Josh Duangmanee with the par save and Ben James drains his first birdie of the day on No. 2!#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/bE96mhhwOS — Virginia Men's Golf (@UVAMensGolf) April 15, 2025

Five Cavaliers finished in the top-20 including freshman Maxi Puregger who carded a final round 72 (+1) en route to a t-19th finish competing as an individual. Bryan Lee (+2 – 71-69-75) and Deven Patel (+2 – 72-70-73) also finished in a tie for 19th.

The Cavaliers have concluded regular season action and will compete at the ACC Championships April 24-28 at The Club at Olde Stone in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

All-Time Lewis Chitengwa Memorial Tournament Team Champions

2022: Virginia (-18, 837)

2023: Florida State (-41, 811)

2024: Tennessee (-27, 825)

2025: Florida State (-13, 839)

All-Time Lewis Chitengwa Memorial Tournament Individual Medalists

2022: Spencer Cross, Tennessee (-12, 201)

2023: Ben James, Virginia & Cole Anderson, Florida State (-11, 202)

2024: Luke Clanton, Florida State (-15, 198)

2025: Luke Clanton, Florida State (-5, 208)

𝙍𝙪𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙧-𝙪𝙥 finish for the Hoos at the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial! The fifth time we’ve finished top 3️⃣ in nine tournaments this season!#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/ImLGYaqonY — Virginia Men's Golf (@UVAMensGolf) April 16, 2025

TEAM STANDINGS

PL Team To Par RD1 RD2 RD3 Total 1 Florida State -13 267 274 298 839 2 Virginia -8 281 276 287 844 3 Northwestern E 278 280 294 852 4 Liberty +6 280 286 292 858 5 Clemson +8 280 287 293 860 6 Arkansas +12 286 285 293 864 7 FGCU +23 279 290 306 875 8 Texas State +26 282 290 306 878 9 Maryland +28 283 296 301 880 10 Toledo +31 288 290 305 883 11 Loyola (Md) +34 294 286 306 886 12 North Florida +40 287 294 311 892

