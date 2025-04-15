No. 9 Virginia Closes Regular Season with Smithfield Commonwealth Clash

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 9 Virginia women’s lacrosse team (10-5, 4-4 ACC) closes out the 2025 regular season by hosting Virginia Tech (9-7, 3-5 ACC) on Wednesday, April 16, at 7 p.m. at Klöckner Stadium in Charlottesville, Va.

FAN INFO

The game will be televised nationally on ACC Network

Live stats are available

It is a UVA Strong game. Fans are encouraged to wear their UVA Strong gear to the game

Tickets are available here

SMITHFIELD COMMONWEALTH CLASH

Today’s game is part of the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash. Originally called the Commonwealth Challenge (2005-2007), this has been a part of the UVA-Virginia Tech rivalry since 2014. It is an all-sports, points-based program with the Commonwealth Clash trophy presented to the winning school each year for its dominance in head-to-head competitions.

The winner of today’s game will earn one point in the Clash for their school

The Cavaliers lead the Clash 10-6

MATCH NOTES

Virginia moved back into the top 10 of the IWLCA rankings this week, coming in at No. 9. The Cavaliers are No. 7 in the Inside Lacrosse Media Poll and No. 6 in the USA Lacrosse poll

Sophomore midfielder Kate Galica comes into the game with 138 draw controls this season. She is 11 draws away from tying the UVA single-season mark set by Aubrey Williams in 2022 and 12 away from breaking the mark

Galica ranks 11th in the nation and first in the ACC in draws per game at 9.20

Sophomore attacker Addi Foster ranks third in the ACC (27th in the nation) in shot percentage (.564)

Foster is the only Cavalier to have contributed points in every game this season

Sophomore attacker Jenna DiNardo continues to lead the team in goals scored (41). She is 10th in the ACC in goals per game (2.73)

DiNardo has had at least three points in each of the last eight games, starting with her career-high 8 points against Duke (4g, 4a)

DiNardo has scored a hat trick in 10 of 15 games this season, including five 4-goal games

Virginia leads the all-time series 26-3

ON THE HORIZON



The ACC Championship will be contested April 23-27 at American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

Quarterfinal action takes place on Wednesday, April 23. The semifinals are Friday, April 25. The championship game is on Sunday, April 27 at noon

All seven games of the championship will air on ACC Network

The bracket for the ACC Championship will be announced on Thursday, April 17

TICKET INFORMATION

Single-game tickets purchased in advance are $8 for general admission and $14 for reserved seats. On game day, general admission tickets are $10 while reserved seats are $18.

General admission season tickets are still available for $40.

How to Purchase

Tickets can be purchased by going online to UVATix.com or by calling the ticket office at 434-924-8821. Current full-time university faculty/staff are eligible for a 20 percent discount on season tickets and should call the ticket office to order.

Fans are encouraged to purchase in advance to save time and money. Tickets purchased online and at the box office starting one hour to the game are sold at the game day price.

Group Tickets